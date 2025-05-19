Operation Sindoor | Watch Akash missile in action which downed Pakistan's missiles

A brazen attempt by Pakistan to strike at India's Golden Temple was met with an ironclad response. In the early hours of May 8, Pakistan launched a barrage of drones and long-range missiles directly targeting Amritsar's Golden Temple, one of the world's most revered religious sites. The Indian armed forces downed each and every projectile fired by the Pakistani armed forces. Watch in for more details!