Operation Sindoor: New report reveals extent of damage inflicted on Pakistan by India
The India-Pakistan air battle, known as Operation Sindoor, saw intense aerial combat between the two nations' air forces. Reports indicate India downed four Pakistani fighter jets, while Pakistan's air assets suffered extensive damage. Additionally, India claimed to have destroyed a C-130J and a Saab 2000 AEW&C aircraft.