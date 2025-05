It is no secret that Pakistan has used many of its madrassas, the Islamic seminaries, as centres of indoctrination against India. Some sections of the global media had cried wolf after India's Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attacks, saying the military action hit mosques and madrassas. This was the same line taken by Pakistan when India struck back with surgical strikes in 2016 and 2019 in response to terror attacks emanating from Pakistan. Now, Pakistan's defence minister himself has admitted the involvement of Pakistan's madrassas in activities against India, while calling them the 'second line of defence.'