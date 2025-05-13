Operation Sindoor: India's precision strike redefine power | BrahMos & Rafale: India's deadly duo

After India’s high-precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the country has only paused military action—not ended it. With BrahMos missiles and Rafale jets in action, India showcased its modern defence capabilities, leaving Pakistan shaken. Modi warned that India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail.