Published: May 23, 2025, 09:34 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 09:34 IST
Operation Sindoor: Indian diplomat calls out Pakistan's support for terror at W.H.O HQ
After four-day conflict on the battlefield, India is hitting Pakistan hard on its continuing support to terrorism on global forums. The latest venue for India's diplomatic onslaught was the World Health Organization headquarters, where Pakistan raked up India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.