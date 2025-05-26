Operation Sindoor: Delegation Arrives In France, India Continues Its Global Outreach

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, currently leading a delegation of Indian politicians to the US and neighboring countries, delivered a detailed explanation of India's firm stance on Pakistan-backed terrorism. Citing incidents such as the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, the 2019 Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel, and the discovery of Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, Tharoor highlighted Islamabad's long-standing terror links. His remarks came in the context of a discussion on the '88-hour war' between India and Pakistan. Watch his full statement here.