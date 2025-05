Operation Sindoor: 4 nabbed from 2 states as India continues crackdown on Pak espionage networks

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is set to interrogate espionage suspect Mohd Shahzad, who will be taken into ATS custody. The investigation aims to uncover details about a Pakistan-linked espionage network, with the ATS targeting individuals who had contact with Shahzad.