Operation Rising Lion: Netanyahu says we struck at heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (June 13) said that Israel is at a decisive point in its history, adding that the operation will continue as long as is needed until the mission is completed.
Netanyahu commended the pilots, saying “Our brave pilots are attacking a large number of targets across Iran."