LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Operation Narnia: Israel's 'Secret Weapon' Kills Iranian Scientists | Israel-Iran War
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 04:26 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 04:26 IST
Operation Narnia: Israel's 'Secret Weapon' Kills Iranian Scientists | Israel-Iran War
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 04:26 IST

Operation Narnia: Israel's 'Secret Weapon' Kills Iranian Scientists | Israel-Iran War

As part of Israel’s covert Operation Narnia, several Iranian nuclear scientists have reportedly been killed, intensifying tensions and raising fears of wider escalation in the region. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos