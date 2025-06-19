OpenAI CEO accuses Meta of poaching staff with $100M sign-on bonuses

In a dramatic escalation within the AI talent war, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has accused tech rival Meta of aggressively trying to poach his company’s top researchers—reportedly offering staggering sign-on bonuses of up to $100 million. The accusation highlights the growing competition among major tech firms for elite AI talent amid rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. While Meta has not officially responded, insiders suggest the offers are part of a broader effort to boost its AI division. The revelation has sparked debate about ethics, salaries, and retention in Silicon Valley. Stay with WION for updates on this developing tech rivalry.