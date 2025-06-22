LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Op Sindhu: 256 students land in New Delhi from Iran, India to evacuate Nepali & Sri Lankan nationals
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 03:26 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 03:26 IST
Op Sindhu: 256 students land in New Delhi from Iran, India to evacuate Nepali & Sri Lankan nationals
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 03:26 IST

Op Sindhu: 256 students land in New Delhi from Iran, India to evacuate Nepali & Sri Lankan nationals

On a special flight from Mashhad, 290 Indian nationals landed in New Delhi. With that, 1,117 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran.

Trending Topics

trending videos