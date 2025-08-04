LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 21:14 IST
One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh is still in search of stability
Aug 04, 2025

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh is still in search of stability

A year on, Bangladesh is still reeling from that violence, and Sheikh Hasina now faces trial for crimes against humanity, in absentia, as she is in exile in India. Watch for more on this!

