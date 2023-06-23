'US predator drone state of the art almost like unmanned fighter jets', says General VP Malik
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met after the White House rolled out the red carpet for Modi, ushering in a new chapter in bilateral relations. The two countries announced agreements on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space collaboration, and defence cooperation, casting doubt on deals intended to limit China's influence. To know more watch this interview with former Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik (R).