Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences

Published: Sep 17, 2025, 24:36 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 24:36 IST
Ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber, and Rapido have received provisional licenses to continue operations. The move marks a key step in regulatory compliance and urban mobility services in India.

