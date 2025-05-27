LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: May 27, 2025, 10:40 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 10:40 IST
Oil slick detected after Liberian vessel sinks off Kerala coast
Videos May 27, 2025, 10:40 IST

Oil slick detected after Liberian vessel sinks off Kerala coast

An Indian coast guard is battling oil spill and resulting marine pollution after a Liberian flagged cargo vessel sank off the Kerala coast earlier this week.

Trending Topics

trending videos