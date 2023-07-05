Oil giants move away from green energy, return to hunting for new deposits | WION Climate Tracker
Oil and gas companies are renewing their commitment, not towards renewable energy- but back towards their legacy business- fossil fuels. Companies like Shell & BP have slowed down their plans to shift away from fossil fuels and are intensifying their hunt for new deposits- proving once again, that profits trump climate. The renewed interest for oil & gas come after firms earned record profits from the fossil fuel price surge- driven by the Ukraine war.