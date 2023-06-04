Odisha Train Tragedy | Indian Railways: 129 trains cancelled, 81 trains diverted

As India grieves its worst train disaster in 28 years condolences have been pouring in from different parts of the world. At least 294 people were killed and over 1000 injured in an accident on Friday, June 2, after an accident involving three trains. The horrific accident happened when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, headed toward Chennai, derailed. It collided with a goods train on the adjacent track, causing the rear carriage of the Coromandel Express to veer off onto the third track. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, coming from the opposite direction on the third track, rammed into the derailed coaches.