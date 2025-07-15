Odisha self-immolation tragedy: AIIMS declares student clinically dead after burn injuries

A 20-year-old student of the Fakir Mohan University in India's Odisha set herself ablaze after being sexually harassed by a teacher, Samir Kumar Sahu; now she has died. The girl succumbed to her injuries a day after the President of India, Droupadi Murmu visited her at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday (July 14).