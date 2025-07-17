Odisha: Fury Over Odisha Student Death | BJD Stages Massive Protest in Bhubaneshwar | World DNA

Odisha is witnessing mass protests after a 20-year-old student died by self-immolation, accusing her professor of sexual harassment. Despite repeated complaints, no action was taken. Eight opposition parties have called for an Odisha bandh demanding a judicial probe and minister’s resignation. Here’s what happened.