Familiar foes Australia and England square off at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad in match 36 of the ICC ODI World Cup. The defending champions are at the bottom of the table and the Aussies could deliver the final blow to officially eliminate the three lions. Australia are in contention for a semi-final berth but England can play spoilsport. Wion's Esha Hanspal sets up the clash with 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore.