Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds

Mar 05, 2021, 09.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, with coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight, a global study found on Thursday (March 4).
