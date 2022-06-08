'Nuke test could take place any time,' US warns North Korea of nuclear test

Published: Jun 08, 2022
Issuing a warning, a US special representative for North Korea has said that the Hermit Kingdom could conduct a seventh nuclear test at any time further asserting on how the country has shown no interest in returning to the negotiating table.
