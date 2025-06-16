Published: Jun 16, 2025, 13:56 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 13:56 IST
Nuclear arms back in focus amid growing global divide | Israel-Iran war
Nuclear war is no longer an abstract threat — it's a looming global concern. The latest report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) warns that growing conflict zones and deteriorating diplomacy are pushing the world toward a new nuclear arms race. The Israel-Iran war, in particular, has thrust West Asia into a new phase of volatility.