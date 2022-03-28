'Nowhere to live here': Mariupol residents return to destroyed homes | Ukraine

Mar 28, 2022
Destroyed buildings & damaged cars - what’s left in Mariupol is rubble & dust. Russian troops bombed civilian areas in Mariupol and several people fled the port city. Now, some people are returning and finding their homes reduced to rubble.
