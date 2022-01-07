LIVE TV
Omicron
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Omicron
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Novak Djokovic Australian Open saga: How did World No. 1 land into detention Down Under?
Jan 07, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Ahead of Australian Open 2022, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic has found himself in detention in Australia. Here's decoding the Serbian's struggles ahead of 2022's first Grand Slam.
Read in App