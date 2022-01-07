Novak Djokovic Australian Open saga: How did World No. 1 land into detention Down Under?

Jan 07, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ahead of Australian Open 2022, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic has found himself in detention in Australia. Here's decoding the Serbian's struggles ahead of 2022's first Grand Slam.
Read in App