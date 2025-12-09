/Not 3I/ATLAS: NASA tracks strange spinning asteroid which should not exist

First, interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS captivated astronomers as it travels through our solar system. Now NASA has found an even stranger visitor closer to home: asteroid 2025 OW, a 200‑foot rock spinning once every few minutes and drifting in a way scientists call “not natural”. Radar data show it is a solid, peanut‑shaped shard being twisted and nudged by sunlight itself. What is this new cosmic object, watch the video to find out.