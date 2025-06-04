LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Northeast India reels under severe floods, death toll mounts to 34
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 01:21 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 01:21 IST
Northeast India reels under severe floods, death toll mounts to 34
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 01:21 IST

Northeast India reels under severe floods, death toll mounts to 34

#Gravitas Lakhs of people across Northeast India, especially those located in the states of Assam, Sikkim, and Manipur have been severely impacted by ongoing floods caused by incessant rain.

Trending Topics

trending videos