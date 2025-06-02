Published: Jun 02, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 19:06 IST
North Korea Celebrates International Children's Day With Foreign Diplomats
North Korea hosted large-scale celebrations and welcomed foreign diplomats on Sunday to commemorate International Children’s Day, in what appears to be an effort to project a more positive image internationally.
According to a report from the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, the country organized a variety of events across the nation for children, including those with disabilities, in observance of the occasion.