Published: Jul 05, 2025, 09:30 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 09:30 IST
North India monsoon carnage: 69 dead, 37 missing in Himachal Pradesh
The Weather Department in India has said that most parts of the country are likely to receive above-normal rainfall in July. They are asking authorities and people in Central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana to stay alert due to the risk of flooding even as some parts of the country are facing the fury of the monsoons. Watch in for more details!