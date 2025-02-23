Norovirus cases surge in UK, NHS issues health advisory
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Norovirus cases in the UK have surged by 22% in just a week, with over 1,160 people hospitalized. The NHS has advised avoiding contact with others if symptoms last more than two days. Symptoms include fever, nausea, body aches, and headaches.
