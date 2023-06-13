Nord Stream Mystery Latest: The Dutch knew about the blasts | Russia-Ukraine War
One of the biggest mysteries of the Russia-Ukraine war is yet to be solved behind the Nord Stream blast. The Nord Stream is a network of offshore natural gas pipelines which runs from Russia to Germany to provide Western Europe with natural gas. Now according to the latest report by the Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Denmark knew about the alleged attack on the Nord Stream pipelines which took place last year. Watch this report to know more.