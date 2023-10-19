Nominee Jim Jordan fails to win how speakership in second vote

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
In a rematch of the first round of voting on Wednesday, Republican Representative Jim Jordan performed worse than he did the day before, failing to capture the speaker's gavel once more. With the House now in a paralyzed state and the Ohio Republican facing strong opposition, the defeat begs significant concerns about whether he has a realistic future.

