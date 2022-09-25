'No justification of any act of terrorism,' says S Jaishankar at UNGA

Published: Sep 25, 2022, 11:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In a strong message on terrorism, India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said that there is no justification of any act of terrorism and nations who back terrorism. He also reaffirmed India's zero tolerance approach towards terrorism.
