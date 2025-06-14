LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /No easy exit: Gulf’s only sea route at risk
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
No easy exit: Gulf’s only sea route at risk
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST

No easy exit: Gulf’s only sea route at risk

Fresh tensions between Iran and Israel have triggered fears of disruption to one of the world’s most critical oil routes — the Strait of Hormuz.

Trending Topics

trending videos