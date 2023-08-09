No-Confidence Motion: Not going to focus on Adani today, BJP should not fear: Rahul Gandhi

I have just spoken the truth, I apologize if it hurts you, my BJP colleagues, you don't have to fear me today, says Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Lok Sabha. Within few days my arrogance went away with the journey, I had this fear in me that would I be able to walk, but few instances gave me the motivation. Last year for 130 days I travelled from one corner of the country to the other corner. Many people asked me during my journey that why are you walking? What's your aim? At the beginning I didn't had any answer to this, I wanted to see India, wanted to meet people, wanted to be with them, but didn't know what I wanted to do next.