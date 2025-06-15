Nippon–US steel to form world’s No. 2 steelmaker

Donald Trump’s reversal in stance on U.S. steel merger is set to create the world’s No. 2 steelmaker. While the merger talks were dismissed by Donald Trump in the run-up to his 2024 presidential election, he softened his stance after ordering a review in April. Now, with the deal set to close by June 18, we look at the details behind this controversial merger and what it means for the two countries involved. Watch in for more details!