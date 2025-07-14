Published: Jul 14, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 16:14 IST
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 16:14 IST
Nipah Virus: Second Nipah virus death reported in Kerala; six districts on high alert
Kerala has reported a second death due to the Nipah virus within a few days, prompting authorities to issue a high alert in six districts. Health officials are intensifying surveillance, containment measures, and contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus. Stay updated on the latest developments and safety advisories.