LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nimisha Priya case: SC allows NGO to seek govt nod for Yemen mediation
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 19:29 IST
Nimisha Priya case: SC allows NGO to seek govt nod for Yemen mediation
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 19:29 IST

Nimisha Priya case: SC allows NGO to seek govt nod for Yemen mediation

SC opens door to Yemen negotiations, petitioner to seek govt's nod for 5-member delegation to visit Yemen

Trending Topics

trending videos