Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 19:14 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 19:14 IST
Nimisha Priya: Big relief for Indian nurse, Yemen postpones Nimisha Priya's execution
Citing government sources, media reports have claimed that the execution of the Kerala native, which was set for July 16, has now been postponed.

