Nijjar killing: US envoy confirms Canada received Five Eyes intel against India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
US ambassador to Canada David Cohen has claimed that “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” had informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

