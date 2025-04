Nigeria's authorities are cracking down on dissent against the president, even criticism in the form of a song. The country’s National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has banned broadcasters from airing a song titled Tell Your Papa. The NBC wrote a letter to TV and radio stations ordering them not to air the song on grounds that it violates Nigeria’s broadcast regulations. The song criticizes the incumbent leader Bola Tinubu and his son, with lyrics that slam the president and urge the son to let his father know that people are dying through hardship and insecurity, and that there is hunger in the country.