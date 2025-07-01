LOGIN
Jul 01, 2025
Nigerian artist using speed painting tech in portraits
Nicknamed the "Diligent artist," Adebayo Seun has carved out a unique niche in Nigeria's vibrant art scene by speed painting portraits

