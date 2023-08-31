Nigeria: Ruitai facility shut over Titanium ore mining

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Nigeria has shut down a Chinese mining firm over illegal mining of Titanium Ore. The illegal business was exposed after an inspection of the Mining facility. Officials say the black clay-like mineral was discovered in sacked bags of 50 kilograms upon inspection.

