Nigeria records fastest growth in 10 years

Published: May 13, 2025, 13:40 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 13:40 IST
Nigeria's economy recorded its fastest growth in a decade in 2024, driven by key reforms and also a rebound in critical sectors, according to the World Bank.

