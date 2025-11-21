LOGIN
Nigeria: Court Convicts Separatist Leader Nnamdi Kanu

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 22:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 22:08 IST
In a significant legal development, separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu has been convicted by the court, marking a major milestone in ongoing political and security challenges in the region.

