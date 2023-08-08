Niger crisis: West African leader to hold summit on August 10
West African countries convened a summit for Thursday to discuss the Niger junta's rejection of an order to restore the ousted president, raising expectations throughout the world for a peaceful conclusion. The leaders of the July 26 coup were warned by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to disband by Sunday or risk military intervention, but the junta instead shut down Niger's airspace and vowed to defend the nation.