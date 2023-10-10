Niger coup: French exit comes in compliance with Niger junta's demands

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Niger's military junta has announced that the first convoy of the French military troops has now begun their preparations to leave from the Sahel region. A move in which the French troops will be escorted out by Niger's Security Forces. This exit comes following the coup leaders' demands for the withdrawal.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos