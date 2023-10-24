Niger: Bazoum's unlucky escape, French troops leave

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum is being held in a secret location by the junta that seized power in the West African state. This is after Bazoum's attempt to escape, failed. At the same time, withdrawal of French troops from the nation is half-complete.

