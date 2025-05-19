LOGIN
Annu pathak
Written By Annu pathak
Published: May 19, 2025, 12:37 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 12:37 IST
Nicusor Dan secures majority in Romania presidential poll
Videos May 19, 2025, 12:37 IST

Nicusor Dan secures majority in Romania presidential poll

Nicusor Dan, the pro-European centrist has secured a decisive victory in Romania's presidential runoff.

Trending Topics

trending videos