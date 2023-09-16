NGOs under scrutiny in Afghanistan: Taliban detains 18 NGO staff members, US woman among them | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Afghanistan is in a time warp not allowed to work and for men there is hardly any work. Healthcare, education and almost everything is derelict. The country has come to a virtual standstill after the Taliban took control.

